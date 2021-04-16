Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston

Current Records: Denver 35-20; Houston 14-41

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will play host again and welcome the Denver Nuggets to Toyota Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Rockets and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.

Houston came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, falling 132-124. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 123-106. Denver can attribute much of their success to small forward Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks, and center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 18-37 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston is now 14-41 while the Nuggets sit at 35-20. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston has only been able to knock down 44.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. We'll see if their 4.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Denver.