Who's Playing
Denver @ Houston
Current Records: Denver 35-20; Houston 14-41
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will play host again and welcome the Denver Nuggets to Toyota Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Rockets and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.
Houston came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, falling 132-124. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 123-106. Denver can attribute much of their success to small forward Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks, and center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 18-37 ATS, to cover the spread.
Houston is now 14-41 while the Nuggets sit at 35-20. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston has only been able to knock down 44.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. We'll see if their 4.60% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Denver.
- Dec 28, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111
- Jan 26, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Houston 110
- Jan 22, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85