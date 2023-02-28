Who's Playing
Denver @ Houston
Current Records: Denver 43-19; Houston 13-47
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Toyota Center. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 22 of 2020.
Houston received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 131-114 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The top scorers for Houston were center Alperen Sengun (17 points), small forward Jae'Sean Tate (17 points), point guard Daishen Nix (16 points), and forward Tari Eason (15 points).
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 134-124 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Center Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for Denver; he dropped a triple-double on 40 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.
The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Denver's win lifted them to 43-19 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 13-47. Allowing an average of 118.33 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.48
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Houston.
