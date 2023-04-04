Who's Playing
Denver @ Houston
Current Records: Denver 52-26; Houston 19-60
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2020. The Rockets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8 p.m. ET April 4 at Toyota Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.04 points per contest.
Houston suffered a grim 134-109 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. A silver lining for Houston was the play of center Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 boards in addition to five dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sengun has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Denver proved too difficult a challenge. The Nuggets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-110 victory. They relied on the efforts of small forward Michael Porter Jr., who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Jamal Murray, who had 26 points and eight assists.
The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Denver's victory lifted them to 52-26 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 19-60. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Houston.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Denver 133 vs. Houston 112
- Nov 30, 2022 - Denver 120 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 28, 2022 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 113
- Mar 04, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 01, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111
- Nov 06, 2021 - Denver 95 vs. Houston 94
- Apr 24, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 116
- Apr 16, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Houston 99
- Dec 28, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111
- Jan 26, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Houston 110
- Jan 22, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85