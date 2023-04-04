Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston

Current Records: Denver 52-26; Houston 19-60

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2020. The Rockets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8 p.m. ET April 4 at Toyota Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.04 points per contest.

Houston suffered a grim 134-109 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. A silver lining for Houston was the play of center Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 boards in addition to five dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sengun has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Denver proved too difficult a challenge. The Nuggets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-110 victory. They relied on the efforts of small forward Michael Porter Jr., who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Jamal Murray, who had 26 points and eight assists.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Denver's victory lifted them to 52-26 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 19-60. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Houston.