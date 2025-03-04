Teams battling for playoff positioning in their respective conferences meet in a key NBA matchup when the Houston Rockets face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Houston is coming off a 137-128 loss at Oklahoma City on Monday night, while Indiana defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-112 on Sunday. The Rockets (37-24), who are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, are 17-13 on the road this season. The Pacers (34-25), who are the fifth seed in the East, are 18-9 on their home floor. Bennedict Mathurin (wrist) is doubtful for Indian. Houston will reveal its injury report on Tuesday afternoon.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets won the season's first matchup 130-113 at Houston on Nov. 20. The Pacers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Pacers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -3.5



Rockets vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Rockets vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -157, Houston +131

HOU: The Rockets are 3-6-1 against the spread in their past 10 games

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 24 of their last 34 games (+21.00 units)



Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has been on a roll. He is coming off a 20-point, six-rebound, four-assist and two-block effort in Sunday's win over Chicago. He scored 36 points and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 125-120 loss at Miami on Friday. In 59 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has registered a double-double in five consecutive games. In Sunday's win over the Bulls, he scored 17 points, dished out 12 assists, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals. He had 29 points, 12 assists and three steals in a 129-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 23. In 58 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.4 points, 8.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34 minutes.

Why the Rockets can cover

Shooting guard Jalen Green helps power the Houston offense. He is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.4 minutes. In a 113-103 loss to Sacramento on Saturday, he poured in 24 points, while adding two rebounds and two assists. He registered a double-double in a 124-115 loss at Utah on Feb. 22. In that game, he scored 25 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed three rebounds.

Small forward Dillon Brooks (knee) is one of several players battling injury and is day-to-day. He is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.2 minutes. In a 118-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, he scored 19 points, while adding four rebounds. He had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 100-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 25.

