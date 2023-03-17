Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Houston
Current Records: New Orleans 33-36; Houston 17-52
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Houston and New Orleans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.2 points per contest.
Things were close when Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers clashed on Wednesday, but Houston ultimately edged out the opposition 114-110. Houston can attribute much of their success to point guard Kevin Porter, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans ended up a good deal behind Los Angeles when they played on Tuesday, losing 123-108. New Orleans was down 98-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Brandon Ingram (22 points), shooting guard Herbert Jones (20 points), and small forward Trey Murphy III (20 points) were the top scorers for New Orleans.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Houston's victory lifted them to an irreparable 17-52 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 33-36. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.44
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.
