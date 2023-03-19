Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Houston
Current Records: New Orleans 33-37; Houston 18-52
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.11 points per game before their contest Sunday. Houston and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Houston is hoping for another victory. They skirted by New Orleans 114-112 this past Friday thanks to a clutch 29-foot three from power forward Jabari Smith as the clock expired. Houston's shooting guard Jalen Green was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points and six assists along with seven boards. Green had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Despite Houston winning this past one, the oddsmakers have New Orleans as a five-point favorite. The Rockets might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston's win lifted them to an irreparable 18-52 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 33-37. If Houston want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Pelicans' center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 17 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 31 points and six assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 30 games against New Orleans.
