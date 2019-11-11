Rockets vs. Pelicans odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from advanced computer

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 2-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Houston is 6-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. This is the second meeting between the teams this season. The Rockets earned their first win of the campaign with a 126-123 victory over the Pelicans on Oct. 26. Houston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 242.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 47 turnovers, New Orleans took down Charlotte 115-110 on Saturday. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 25 points and he also had nine rebounds. He is pacing New Orleans with 25.9 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. Ingram had 35 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting with Houston.

Lonzo Ball will miss his second consecutive game for New Orleans because of a right abductor strain. J.J. Redick picked up the slack with a season-high 22 points against Charlotte. Ball had 10 assists in the first meeting with Houston.

Meanwhile, Houston's and Chicago's game was close at halftime, but Houston turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points en route to its third consecutive win, 117-94. James Harden shot 9 for 19 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 42 points, 10 boards, and nine dimes. It was the first time this season that Houston held an opponent under 100 points.

Harden led the Rockets with 29 points in the first meeting with the two teams this season. Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Pelicans are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 122.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, the Rockets rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120.1 on average.

