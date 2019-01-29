Rockets vs. Pelicans odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

James Harden and the Houston Rockets play host to Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Pelicans have their work cut out for them, as they'll be without Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore, while Julius Randle is questionable. On the other side of the ball, the Rockets are getting healthy at the right time. Both Chris Paul and Eric Gordon have recently returned from injury, and while Clint Capela has been sidelined, Kenneth Faried has played well in relief. As such, the Rockets are listed as 10-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 234.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Rockets vs. Pelicans picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows the Rockets head into this game with wins in four of their past five, thanks to the elite play of Harden. Even with Paul back in the lineup, Harden put up 40 points and 11 rebounds his last time out. Over the past two weeks, Harden is averaging an absurd 48 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The model expects another big performance from him Tuesday, projecting the Beard for 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists.



Just because Houston has been on a roll lately doesn't mean it will cover the Rockets vs. Pelicans spread Tuesday.

The model is also aware that Houston has been inconsistent in covering the spread lately, even in victories. It appears Vegas might be overvaluing the Rockets, as they've actually only covered in one of their past six games. In fact, Houston hasn't secured a double-digit victory in over two weeks, so beating New Orleans by more than 10 points is far from a lock.

Even amid all of the injuries, the Pelicans have been able to cover the spread in difficult road matchups against the Thunder, Grizzlies and Warriors recently. Holiday has fought to keep them in every game, and the All-Star candidate is averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds over his past five games.

