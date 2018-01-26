Rockets vs. Pelicans odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert who's 11-3 this week

The high-powered Houston Rockets will be at full strength Friday when they visit the upstart New Orleans Pelicans in a prime-time matchup. The Rockets are listed as four-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 227.5.

Hartstein knows the matchup presents an intriguing stylistic contrast between two of the NBA's highest-scoring teams. Both are in the top five, with Houston No. 2 at 114.1 points per game and New Orleans fourth 111.

Houston is led by the dynamic backcourt of NBA scoring leader James Harden and perennial All-Star point guard Chris Paul. Combined, they average 55 points, 17.8 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

The Rockets are on a 6-2 run against the spread in their past eight games and are on a 5-1 ATS run against Western Conference opponents.

The Pelicans counter a guard-oriented league with one of the best front-court combinations in recent memory. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are averaging a combined 51.9 points, 23.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

New Orleans is in the midst of perhaps its best stretch of the season, winning six of its past seven, while covering the spread four times.

