Rockets vs. Pelicans odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert who's 11-3 this week
Larry Hartstein has had his finger on the pulse of the NBA this week and just locked in a pick for Friday
The high-powered Houston Rockets will be at full strength Friday when they visit the upstart New Orleans Pelicans in a prime-time matchup. The Rockets are listed as four-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 227.5.
Before you lock in your bets, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. He's a sizzling 11-3 with his NBA selections this week and has a strong history when these two clubs are involved.
Over the past two seasons, the veteran handicapper is 40-25 selecting games against the spread involving either Houston or New Orleans. Now, he has locked in a pick for Friday's NBA game.
Hartstein knows the matchup presents an intriguing stylistic contrast between two of the NBA's highest-scoring teams. Both are in the top five, with Houston No. 2 at 114.1 points per game and New Orleans fourth 111.
Houston is led by the dynamic backcourt of NBA scoring leader James Harden and perennial All-Star point guard Chris Paul. Combined, they average 55 points, 17.8 assists and 10.7 rebounds.
The Rockets are on a 6-2 run against the spread in their past eight games and are on a 5-1 ATS run against Western Conference opponents.
The Pelicans counter a guard-oriented league with one of the best front-court combinations in recent memory. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are averaging a combined 51.9 points, 23.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists.
New Orleans is in the midst of perhaps its best stretch of the season, winning six of its past seven, while covering the spread four times.
What x-factor determines Friday's game? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Rockets-Pelicans you should be all over on Friday, all from a surging expert who's hitting 78 percent of his recent NBA picks.
