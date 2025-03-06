We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule as the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Houston Rockets. New Orleans is 17-45 overall and 11-19 at home, while Houston is 37-25 overall and 20-10 on the road. The Rockets won each of their first two head-to-head meetings this season, most recently defeating the Pelicans, 128-111, in New Orleans on Dec. 26.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Houston is favored by 5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Rockets vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Pelicans spread: Rockets -5

Rockets vs. Pelicans over/under: 230.5 points

Rockets vs. Pelicans money line: Rockets -186, Pelicans +156

HOU: The Rockets are 18-12-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road

NO: The Pelicans have covered the spread in three straight home games

Why the Rockets can cover



The Rockets enter off back-to-back losses, but both games came against teams securely in the postseason in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. While those teams are competing for a title, the Pelicans are in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick with the fourth-worst record in the league. Houston center Alperen Sengun has scored at least 23 points in five of his last six games, including at least 25 points in back-to-back contests, and he has six double-doubles over his last eight contests. Sengun, at 6-11, will provide key size against a Pelicans lineup with Zion Williamson and Kelly Olynyk.

Houston has the No. 6 scoring defense (109.4 ppg) while allowing the fifth-lowest shooting percentage against (45.6%) in the league. The Rockets are allowing the second-fewest made 3-pointers (12.2 per game). Houston won each of their first two head-to-head matchups by at least 17 points this season in what could be another lopsided final. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Although it's been a challenging season for New Orleans, the Pelicans are playing some of their best basketball over the last few weeks. New Orleans is 4-2 over its last six games, recording four wins over a six-game stretch for just the second time this year. A healthy Williamson has been key for the team's success as New Orleans is 4-1 over the five games he played over that stretch with its only loss coming to the Lakers, who have won seven straight games.

Williamson is averaging 25.6 ppg over that stretch, including scoring 37 points in the 136-115 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. He's shot better than 60% from the field in three straight games and had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 124-116 win over the Suns on Thursday. Olynyk had 26 points and nine rebounds on Sunday to complement Williamson as the Pelicans could surprise Houston on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

