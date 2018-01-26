Rockets vs. Pelicans: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Rockets at Pelicans



8 p.m. ET Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana



Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Two of the Western Conference's hottest teams will square off on Friday night in the Big Easy.

The Rockets will enter town riding a four-game winning streak that's seen them open up a four-game lead on the Spurs for the second seed in the West, and climb within 3 1/2 games of the Warriors for the top spot. They haven't lost since James Harden returned to the lineup from his hamstring injury, and unfortunately for the Pelicans, he's now starting to look like his regular self after a few games of shaking the rust off. Last time out against the Mavericks, Harden went for 25 points and 13 assists.

As for the Pelicans, they have been going as their frontcourt powers go. You never know which one of DeMarcus Cousins or Anthony Davis is going to go off, but it seems like one of them is getting a 40-ball nearly every night. Perhaps this time around it will be Davis, who didn't play in the first matchup between these two teams. The Pels will be thankful he's in the lineup against the high-powered Rockets.