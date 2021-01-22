The Detroit Pistons will take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 3-11 overall and 2-5 at home, while Houston is 4-9 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Pistons have won seven of the last 11 meetings and two straight between the teams.

Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Pistons vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Rockets spread: Pistons -3

Pistons vs. Rockets over-under: 214.5 points

Latest Odds: Houston Rockets +2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons lost in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, 123-115. Detroit was up 92-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Jerami Grant had 32 points and five assists along with six rebounds. The Pistons have lost four of their past five games. Atlanta went on a 9-2 run in overtime to put the game away. Blake Griffin had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Detroit leads the NBA in bench scoring at 44.2 points per game. The Pistons have won four of their past five home meetings with the Rockets. Saddiq Bey has made 26 3-pointers through his first 13 games, which is the most through any rookie's first 13 games in franchise history.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost to the Suns on Wednesday, 109-103. Houston has lost three consecutive games and five of its past six. The Rockets fell behind by 17 points in the third quarter and were down by 12 at halftime. A 15-2 Houston run closed the gap to two points with 1:38 left but Phoenix held the lead. Victor Oladipo scored 22 points in his Rockets debut and Eric Gordon also scored 22. Christian Wood had 20 points.

The Rockets have only scored 110-plus points once over the past six games after doing so four times in the first seven games. Houston has used nine different starting lineups in its 13 games so far this season. Wood will not play on Friday because of an ankle injury. John Wall will also be out because of a knee injury.

How to make Pistons vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Rockets spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 68-39 roll.