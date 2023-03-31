The Houston Rockets (18-59) will try to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) in a battle between the two worst teams in the NBA on Friday night. Houston wrapped up a five-game road trip with a 123-114 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. Detroit has lost seven consecutive games as well, falling to Oklahoma City by one point its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. Houston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.

Rockets vs. Pistons spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets vs. Pistons over/under: 228 points

Rockets vs. Pistons money line: Houston -250, Detroit +205

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston has been the worst team in the Western Conference, but it has not let its effort slip down the stretch. The Rockets stayed within five points at Memphis last week and were also within single digits at Brooklyn on Wednesday, covering the spread in both of those losses. All five of their starters scored in double figures against the Nets, paced by Kevin Porter Jr. with 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Pistons have lost 16 of their last 17 games and are playing without Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart and Cade Cunningham. Houston is a much healthier team heading into this matchup, and it has covered the spread in six of its last nine Friday games. Detroit has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is coming off a pair of impressive showings, which started when it covered the 11.5-point spread in a 126-117 loss to Milwaukee on Monday. Rookie shooting guard Jaden Ivey poured in 32 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds, while center Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons nearly stunned Oklahoma City on Wednesday, losing on a putback with less than one second remaining.

They easily covered the 9.5-point spread in the close call, with Ivey scoring a team-high 24 points and dishing out nine assists. Center James Wiseman finished with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, shooting 7 of 9 from the floor. Detroit has covered the spread in seven consecutive trips to Houston and is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these teams overall. Detroit may face a Houston team without forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (hip) who is questionable.

How to make Rockets vs. Pistons picks

