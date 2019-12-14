Rockets vs. Pistons odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 14 predictions from model on 16-7 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Rockets vs. Pistons game 10,000 times.
The Houston Rockets (17-8) host the Detroit Pistons (10-15) at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday evening at the Toyota Center. James Harden (39.3 ppg) has put up massive numbers this year and he has Houston rolling. It has won four of its last five, including a a 130-107 blowout over Orlando in its last outing. Against the spread, however, Houston has been just average, entering this matchup 12-13 ATS, while Detroit is 10-14-1 against the number. The latest Pistons vs. Rockets odds list Houston as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 225. Before making any Rockets vs. Pistons picks or NBA predictions for Saturday, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
The model has considered that Harden is putting up eye-popping numbers this season.
The model has considered that Harden is putting up eye-popping numbers this season. He enters this matchup ranked first in the NBA with 39.3 points per game. He's also averaging 7.5 assists per game (9th in NBA) and is helping out on the glass with 5.9 rebounds per contest.
He'll be asked to carry a big load in this matchup with Russell Westbrook (rest) getting the night off. Houston is also without guard Eric Gordon, who is still a week or two away from returning from a knee injury.
That could open the door for Detroit to cover the Rockets vs. Pistons spread, but it will need to find some consistency. After going 3-10 to open the season, the Pistons have played better since that point, but have yet to win more than two in a row at any point this season. They'll lean on their front court in this matchup as Andre Drummond (17.7 ppg, 16.6 rpg) and Blake Griffin (17.5 ppg) have been their two most consistent scorers thus far.
So who wins Rockets vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations?
