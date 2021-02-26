The Toronto Raptors will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 16-17 overall and 7-7 at home, while Houston is 11-19 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Rockets have won the last three matchups between the teams. Toronto is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Rockets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule

Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Rockets:

Raptors vs. Rockets spread: Raptors -8.5

Raptors vs. Rockets over-under: 221 points

What you need to know about the Rockets

Cleveland soared past the Rockets on Wednesday, 112-96. Houston has lost nine consecutive games for the first time since 2001. A 14-3 fourth quarter run by Cleveland put the game out of reach for good. John Wall led Houston with 20 points. For the season, Wall is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Rockets missed 23-of-33 three-point attempts on Wednesday. They were also outrebounded 55-33. Houston has used 19 different starting lineups this season. Christian Wood remains out with an ankle injury. He has not played since Feb. 4.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost to Miami, 116-108 on Wednesday. They have lost two consecutive games after winning four in a row. Kyle Lowry returned after missing four games with a thumb injury and recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Toronto did not lead at any point in the final 31:30.

Toronto has an 8-5 record in February after posting a 7-9 record in January. Norman Powell has scored 20-plus points 13 times this season. Fred VanVleet leads the NBA in total steals (55) this season.

How to make Raptors vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over

So who wins Raptors vs. Rockets?