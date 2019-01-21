Rockets vs. Sixers odds, line: MLK Day NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Houston Rockets in a marquee NBA showdown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets (26-19) have won 15 of their past 20 games, while the 76ers (30-17) have taken six of nine and are 19-5 at home this season. Philadelphia is a five-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. 76ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 234. Before you lock in your Rockets vs. Sixers picks and MLK Day NBA predictions, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Rockets vs. 76ers.

The model knows Philly is one of the NBA's top home teams. In fact, the Sixers' past nine home victories have been by an average of 20.6 points. The Sixers have also covered the spread six of the past seven against the Rockets in Philly.

The Sixers do have injury concerns -- Jimmy Butler (19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists) and center Joel Embiid (27 points, 13.2 rebounds) are considered questionable with nagging injuries. Since Butler was added via trade in November, they're 19-9 in games he has played, including 11-3 at home.

Embiid was listed questionable before Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, too, but played and had 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 35 minutes. He could have a field day with Houston missing center Clint Capela down low.

But just because the Rockets are missing key pieces up front doesn't mean Philly will cover the Rockets vs. 76ers spread.

The model also knows that no player is hotter right now than James Harden. He is averaging an insane 44.4 points in nine January games. Add to that 8.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists he's also averaging and it's shaping up to be one of the most dominant individual streaks in NBA history.

Since Dec. 13, Harden's worst scoring output was 32 points, twice -- in one of those he had a triple-double and the other he had 13 rebounds. And both ended in Rockets wins.

Harden isn't known for his defense, but overall the Rockets have stepped up on that side of the court lately. In the past 15 games that ended in regulation, the Rockets' defense has allowed an average of 107.6 points, well under their season average and better than average on the NBA as a whole.



