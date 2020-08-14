Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Should the Lakers be concerned about the Blazers? ( 2:03 )

Teams looking to put an end to short losing streaks meet in the final regular season game when the Houston Rockets face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Houston (44-27) has lost two in a row and is in a battle with Oklahoma City for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Philadelphia (42-30), on the other hand, is locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and has lost three consecutive games. The Rockets won the only meeting with the 76ers this year, 118-108, on Jan. 3 at Houston.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Houston as the 4.5-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 230 in the latest Sixers vs. Rockets odds. Before making Rockets vs. Sixers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Rockets vs. Sixers spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets vs. Sixers over-under: 230 points

Rockets vs. Sixers money line: Rockets -190, 76ers +170

HOU: The Rockets are 4-3 against the spread in the bubble

PHI: The Sixers are 13-28 ATS this season when playing away from home

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is among the NBA's most prolific scoring teams and ranks second in team scoring at 118.1 points per game. The Rockets have led by double digits in 52 of 71 games this season, and the Rockets have posted a 40-12 mark in those games. When Houston does build a lead, it tends to keep it. The Rockets are 38-6 when leading after three quarters and were 42-6 in 2018-19. Houston has won 22 games by 10 or more points this season.

Guard James Harden (34.4 points) leads the Rockets' offense and scored 45 points in Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He has scored 23 or more points in every game since the restart. Harden poured in 44 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 11 assists in the January game against the 76ers. In 19 career games vs. Philadelphia, he is averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Why the Sixers can cover

Despite that, Houston isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Rockets spread. That's because Philadelphia has had some success against the Western Conference this season, going 14-12. The 76ers are 5-5 in their last 10 games and 3-4 since the restart. Since entering the Orlando bubble on July 30, Harris leads Philadelphia in scoring with 22.3 points per game in a team-leading 33.6 minutes per game. Harris has posted 20 or more points in four of his six appearances.

Guard Josh Richardson returned after a rest day to post 10 points and five rebounds in a 125-121 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. In Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Richardson scored 34 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds and also had a team-high six assists in a game-high 38 minutes of action. It was the second-highest scoring game of his career.

