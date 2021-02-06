Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Houston
Current Records: San Antonio 12-10; Houston 11-10
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. Houston and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Toyota Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Rockets strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 115-103. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards, and center Christian Wood, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds. Tate had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Tate's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday San Antonio sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 111-108 victory. It was another big night for San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 30 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
The Rockets are now 11-10 while the Spurs sit at 12-10. Houston is 6-4 after wins this season, San Antonio 6-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Houston.
