Rockets vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Houston

Current Records: San Antonio 10-15; Houston 17-9

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.64 points per game in their game on Monday. They are staying on the road, facing off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. If the matchup is anything like the Spurs' 135-133 victory from the last time they met December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 121-119 over the Phoenix Suns. PG Patty Mills (26 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, falling 115-107. SG James Harden (39 points) was the top scorer for Houston. That makes it 16 consecutive games in which C Clint Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Spurs against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 10-15 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 17-9. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Houston.