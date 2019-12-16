Rockets vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Rockets vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Houston
Current Records: San Antonio 10-15; Houston 17-9
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.64 points per game in their game on Monday. They are staying on the road, facing off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. If the matchup is anything like the Spurs' 135-133 victory from the last time they met December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 121-119 over the Phoenix Suns. PG Patty Mills (26 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, falling 115-107. SG James Harden (39 points) was the top scorer for Houston. That makes it 16 consecutive games in which C Clint Capela has had at least ten rebounds.
San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Spurs against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 10-15 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 17-9. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Houston.
- Dec 03, 2019 - San Antonio 135 vs. Houston 133
- Mar 22, 2019 - Houston 111 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 22, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2018 - Houston 136 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 10, 2018 - San Antonio 96 vs. Houston 89
- Apr 01, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Houston 83
- Mar 12, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 93
- Feb 01, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 15, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. San Antonio 109
- May 11, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Houston 75
- May 09, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Houston 107
- May 07, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. San Antonio 104
- May 05, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 92
- May 03, 2017 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 96
- May 01, 2017 - Houston 126 vs. San Antonio 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Houston 110
- Dec 20, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 12, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 09, 2016 - Houston 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 27, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 27, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Houston 99
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 103
- Dec 25, 2015 - Houston 88 vs. San Antonio 84
