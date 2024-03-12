We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on the schedule as the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio is 14-51 overall and 7-22 at home, while Houston is 29-35 overall and 8-24 on the road. The Rockets have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five matchups against the Spurs.

Spurs vs. Rockets spread: Spurs +4

Spurs vs. Rockets over/under: 222.5 points

Spurs vs. Rockets money line: Spurs: +146, Rockets: -175

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for San Antonio, the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The Spurs fell 112-102 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. San Antonio is now 4-15 in its last 19 games.

Victor Wembanyama continued his impressive rookie campaign in Monday's loss. He finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds against Golden State. For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, winning is a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 22.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Rockets proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 112-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:10 mark of the second quarter, when the Rockets were facing a 42-29 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Fred VanVleet, who almost dropped a double-double with 22 points and nine assists. Jabari Smith Jr. recorded a double-double in Sunday's victory, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Rockets are now 4-1 in its last five games and are 6-0 against the spread in their last six contests overall.

