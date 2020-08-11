Watch Now: Bill Reiter's Worst Matchup For Lakers In Playoffs ( 1:20 )

The San Antonio Spurs are in a battle for their Western Conference playoff lives when they take on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. San Antonio is 31-38 and is the 11th seed in the West, but just one game behind eighth-seeded Memphis. The Spurs also trail Portland and Phoenix. Houston, on the other hand, is 44-25 and seeded fourth as the Rockets look to improve their playoff standing as well. James Harden (rest) is out for the Rockets, while Russell Westbrook (quad) is expected to play after missing Sunday's game.

Tip-off from HP Field House in Orlando, Fla., is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Rockets vs. Spurs odds from William Hill list San Antonio as the three-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 237.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Rockets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Rockets vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -3

Rockets vs. Spurs over-under: 237.5 points

Rockets vs. Spurs money line: Rockets +130, Spurs -150

HOU: Is second in the NBA in scoring (118.5 ppg)

SA: DeMar DeRozan leads the NBA in the bubble in fourth-quarter points (62)

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston, which has won two straight and four of five, has had its way with the Spurs of late, winning four of five and seven of 10 in the series. The Rockets overcame a 25-point deficit in their win vs. San Antonio in December, marking the largest comeback in franchise history. Houston is 8-6 in games decided by five points or fewer this season. The Rockets have been putting up big numbers since the restart, and have scored 120-plus points in three of five seeding games and are averaging 123.4 points in the bubble.

Harden's absence certainly hurts Houston's case, but Westbrook averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against San Antonio this season.

Why the Spurs can cover

Despite that, Houston isn't a lock to cover the Rockets vs. Spurs spread. That's because the Spurs are playing with their backs to the wall and are 4-2 since the restart. They are coming off a critical 122-113 win on Sunday over New Orleans. DeRozan came up big once again, scoring 15 of his team-leading 27 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

DeRozan leads San Antonio in scoring at 22.1 points per game and has scored in double figures every game this season (67), tied for the most in the NBA, and has done so in 97 straight games.

In addition to Harden being out, the Rockets have listed Danuel House (toe) as questionable and they could be without Eric Gordon (ankle), who is day-to-day, meaning the Spurs are facing a roster potentially missing multiple important pieces.

