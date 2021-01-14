A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 6-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Houston is 3-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Spurs won two of the three meetings between the teams last season.

San Antonio is favored by seven points in the latest Spurs vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Rockets vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Rockets spread: Spurs -7

Spurs vs. Rockets over-under: 218 points

Spurs vs. Rockets money line: Houston +235, San Antonio -255



Latest Odds: Houston Rockets +7 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs scored a 112-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. They finished their road trip with a 4-1 record. Lonnie Walker IV (24 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio. Walker and Dejounte Murray each scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. Murray finished with 16 points and seven assists. Keldon Johnson scored 18 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

San Antonio has won four of its past five games. The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers on Tuesday. Walker has scored 49 points in the last two games, the most he has totaled in consecutive outings in his career. The Spurs lead the NBA with the fewest number of turnovers at 112. They have totaled 10 or less turnovers in eight games this season, the most such games in the league.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston fell 117-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Houston was down 97-71 at the end of the third quarter. It was the final game as a Rocket for James Harden, who scored just 16 points. On Wednesday, Harden was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team trade, Houston received Victor Oladipo, Rodions Kurucs, Dante Exum, four future first-round picks and four draft pick swaps ranging from the 2021 to 2027 seasons.

Oladipo, who was averaging 20.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, is the most impactful player received in the deal. He will not be available for Wednesday's game. John Wall (knee) and Eric Gordon (leg) will not play vs. San Antonio. Christian Wood had 18 points vs. the Lakers after scoring 20-plus in each of his first seven games played this season. DeMarcus Cousins had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench vs. Los Angeles.

How to make Rockets vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sours vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Rockets spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.