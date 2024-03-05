We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Houston Rockets. Houston is 26-34 overall and 20-10 at home, while San Antonio is 13-48 overall and 6-27 on the road. The Rockets have won three of the last four matchups, including two straight at home. Houston is 30-28-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while San Antonio is 29-31-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228.5 points.

Rockets vs. Spurs spread: Rockets -7.5

Rockets vs. Spurs over/under: 228.5 points

Rockets vs. Spurs money line: Rockets: -312, Spurs: +248

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs and the Indiana Pacers couldn't quite live up to the 243-over/under that the experts had forecasted, but San Antonio still walked away with a 117-105 win over the Pacers on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spurs, and Rookie of the Year frontrunner, Victor Wembanyama, had a dynamite game for the Spurs. He dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds while filling up the box score with six blocks and six assists.

The top overall pick is putting up unprecedented numbers over his last eight games, averaging 24.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 5.4 blocks and 2.4 steals, while shooting 51% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line. The Spurs are 6-2 against the spread over this stretch and have covered in each of their last three games. However, Wembanyama is questionable for Tuesday with a shoulder injury.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Phoenix Suns by a score of 118-109 on Saturday. The Rockets relied on the efforts of Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists, and Jalen Green, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds.

Houston is solid defensively, ranking sixth in defensive rating, but the young Rockets struggle on the other end of the court. They rank 28th in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists per game. Despite his scoring outburst in his last game, Green has regressed in his third season and is shooting just 40.7% from the field, which is second-worst among 143 qualified players. Tari Eason (tibia) is out for Tuesday.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Spurs are 7-15-1 against the spread in their last 23 games when the spread was between +6 to +9.

The Rockets are 14-7 against the spread in their last 21 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Rockets are 19-10-1 against the spread in their last 30 games when at home.

