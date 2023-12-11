We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Houston Rockets. Houston is 10-9 overall and 9-1 at home, while San Antonio is 3-18 overall and 2-8 on the road. The Spurs both won and covered the previous matchup this season between the two as San Antonio was victorious 126-122 in overtime on Oct. 27. The Rockets are 12-5 against the spread in 2023, while San Antonio is 7-13 ATS.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225 points. Before entering any Rockets vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Spurs spread: Rockets -8.5

Rockets vs. Spurs over/under: 225 points

Rockets vs. Spurs money line: Rockets: -355, Spurs: +282

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 121-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. Even though the team lost, San Antonio still had its share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds, while Tre Jones scored 18 points to along with nine assists and five rebounds.

The top overall pick from France hasn't disappointed as he leads all rookies in points (19.0), rebounds (10.2), blocks (2.7) and steals (1.3). However, he's shooting just 43% from the field, which is a big reason why San Antonio ranks 28th in offensive rating. The Spurs are just 2-5 ATS over their last seven road games.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, taking the game 114-106. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets, and it was their first road win of the season, as they are now 1-8 away from home. Fred VanVleet led the way with 26 points, while Jalen Green added 25 points.

All five Rockets starters are averaging in double-figures, but no reserve is putting up more than 7.4 points per game. Center Alperen Sengun is having a breakout year with averages of 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per night. Newcomer Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.9 points and knocking down 42.6% of his 3-pointers but is questionable on Monday with an illness.

