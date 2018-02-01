Rockets vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
An all-Texas showdown in San Antonio
How to watch Rockets at Spurs
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Analysis
How do you follow up a 60-point triple-double? Who knows? No one had ever put together the type of performance James Harden had on Tuesday night against the Magic, when he went for 60 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. So, it appears, we'll find out Thursday night against the Spurs just what an encore looks like for a one-of-a-kind-game.
One thing that is for certain, however, is that Harden and the Rockets' matchup won't be quite as easy as it was on Tuesday. No, the Spurs are not exactly the Magic.
A rematch of last season's second-round Western Conference playoff series, this Rockets-Spurs all-Texas showdown should be a fun one -- even if Kawhi Leonard won't be playing. As they have been for most of the season, the Rockets and Spurs enter the contest second and third, respectively, in the West.
