Rockets vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Houston Rockets will look to right the ship against the San Antonio Spurs in a Texas-sized Western Conference matchup. The Rockets are coming off a 98-80 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and struggled on both ends of the floor. Carmelo Anthony connected on just one of his 11 shots against his old team while James Harden only scored 19 points in a less-than-stellar showing. A 4-6 start certainly isn't ideal for a team that was one win away from going to the NBA Finals in May.

On the other hand, the Spurs had been on a four-game winning streak before dropping back-to-back games. It also hasn't helped matters that the team is currently dealing with multiple injuries with Rudy Gay (sore heel) and Pau Gasol (foot) sidelined. Both have been out of the lineup for the past two games. The story for the Spurs has been the play of DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 26.4 points per contest.

Both teams were expected to be forces in the Western Conference prior to the start of the season. However, the Rockets haven't lived up to those expectations in the slightest and losing veterans Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute could be a big reason for that. Houston did win three of the four meetings with San Antonio last season.

Here's how to watch the game and a few things to keep an eye on.

How to watch Rockets at Spurs

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Saturday, Nov. 10 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio

AT&T Center -- San Antonio TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Rockets: Following the team's loss to the Thunder, head coach Mike D'Antoni called the Rockets' offense "anemic." Houston just hasn't been the offensive juggernaut that they were a season ago and they've been even worse on the defensive end. The Rockets are allowing their opponents to shoot 47.4 percent from the field against them, and with a team like the Spurs on tap, it could be more of the same.

Spurs: It's been all about the dynamic duo of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan so far this season. In Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, it was clear just how much the Spurs depend on Aldridge as the veteran big man scored just six points and struggled throughout the game on the offensive end. With Gay and Gasol out of the lineup against the Rockets, Aldridge and DeRozan are going to have to come up big like they have on several occasions this season.

Game prediction, pick

The Spurs have put together a 6-4 record thus far, but have struggled as they've been shorthanded as of late. Considering the Rockets have been brutal defensively at times, the Spurs will come away with the win, but it could be close.