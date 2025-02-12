The Houston Rockets look for their second consecutive victory following six straight losses as they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Rockets (33-20) enter off a 94-87 home win over the Raptors on Sunday, while the Suns (26-27) fell to the Grizzlies at home on Tuesday, 119-112. This is the first of three games between the teams this season after splitting four matchups in 2023-24. For the season, Houston is 29-24 against the spread (ATS), while Phoenix is 22-30-1 ATS. Alperen Sengun is questionable for Houston, with Fred VanVleet ruled out, while Phoenix has yet to release its injury report on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Houston is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Suns odds and the over/under is 225.5 points. The Rockets are -260 on the money line (risk $260 to win $100), while the Suns are +211 (risk $100 to win $211).

Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Suns:

Rockets vs. Suns spread: Houston -6.5

Rockets vs. Suns over/under: 225.5 points

Rockets vs. Suns money line: Houston -260, Phoenix +211

Rockets vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix continues its disappointing season, sitting outside the current playoff picture in the Western Conference. Though superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are having fine seasons, the supporting cast has been questionable at best. Durant is averaging 27.1 points and six rebounds per contest but has missed 13 of the team's 53 games. Booker is averaging 26.2 PPG with 6.7 assists as the team's top distributor.

With guard Bradley Beal sidelined for 16 games this season, including missing Tuesday's defeat with a toe injury, the Suns are missing a dynamic third scorer. Last night, center Bol Bol started for the first time all season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 14 rebounds against Memphis. Guard Tyus Jones delivered 11 points and nine assists in the losing effort. Against a strong Rockets team, Phoenix's role players must show up in a big way on Wednesday night. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston needs a healthy Sengun for success going forward. The All-Star center left Sunday's game against Toronto after only three minutes and is questionable for tonight's contest with a back injury. Already without two starters, forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and guard VanVleet, Houston will rely heavily on second-year forward Amen Thompson once again. In six February games, Thompson is averaging 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in nearly 39 minutes per game.

The Rockets' leading scorer is guard Jalen Green, who averages 21.4 points per game. Against the Suns last season, he posted scoring outputs of 23, 14, 34, and 34 points. If he can explode once again tonight, the Rockets will be in good shape against an inconsistent Suns squad. See which team to pick here.

