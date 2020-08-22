Watch Now: Highlights: Thunder vs Rockets ( 1:57 )

The weekend has arrived, but there's no slowing down the 2020 NBA playoff action. Saturday sees another quadruple-header from the Disney World bubble, and in the third game of the day, the Houston Rockets will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first-round series.

Despite playing without Russell Westbrook, Houston has won each of the first two games by double digits. It was a collective effort in Game 2, with seven of the eight players who saw the court scoring in double figures, and the defense stepping up to limit the Thunder to just 98 points.

Oklahoma City will need a much better game from Chris Paul on Saturday if they want to get back in the series. The veteran point guard struggled against his old team in Game 2, finishing with just 14 points and two assists. He's been their engine all season long, and they have little chance if he isn't playing well.

How to Watch Rockets-Thunder Game 3

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22 | 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 22 | 6 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Rockets -3 | Over/Under: 222.5

Storylines

Rockets: This series was supposed to be one of the most competitive of the first round, especially with Westbrook sidelined due to a quad injury, but the Rockets have looked the much better side. They've been raining 3s as per usual, and have tightened up on the defensive side of the ball, most notably in Game 2. If they keep stifling the Thunder's offensive attack, they should have little trouble winning this series.

Thunder: Heading into the season, there was little hope for the Thunder. Everyone assumed Paul and Gallinari were going to be traded, and they'd get started on a rebuilding project. Instead, they proved everyone wrong, establishing themselves as a clear playoff team in the West. Now down 2-0 to the Rockets, and struggling on the offensive end, they find themselves in a similar position to the preseason. Can they silence the doubters once again?

Game prediction

If this was a typical playoff situation, with the Thunder going back home after losing the first two games, they would be the pick. But that advantage is lost in the bubble, and the Rockets have the best player and a better team. So we'll ride with them on a small number. Pick: Rockets -3