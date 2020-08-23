Watch Now: Thunder Edge Rockets in OT to Take Game 3 ( 2:18 )

On Monday, the 2020 NBA playoffs will continue with another quadruple-header of Game 4s inside the Disney World bubble. In the second game of the day, the Houston Rockets will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 4 vs. 5 series in the Western Conference.

The Rockets easily won the first two games to take a 2-0 lead, and were a few minutes from making it 3-0 on Saturday. They couldn't hang on down the stretch in regulation, however, and fell apart in overtime. With Russell Westbrook still sidelined by a quad injury, they'll continue to rely on James Harden to lead the way.

Oklahoma City showed a lot of heart in Game 3, coming up clutch in the final few minutes in what was essentially a must-win for them. Obviously the Rockets need four wins to close out the series, but no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Now, the Thunder have to do that again to avoid falling in a similarly perilous 3-1 hole.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder Game 4

Date: Monday, Aug. 24 | 4 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 24 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Rockets -3 | Over/Under: 220.5

Storylines

Rockets: Up five with less than a minute to play, Houston should have won Game 3. That they didn't take care of business is surely frustrating, but they should still feel pretty good about their position in this series. They won the first two games by double figures, and were in control for much of Game 3. If they bounce back in Game 4, they'll have a commanding 3-1 lead.

Thunder: OKC was on the ropes, but they fought back in a major way in Game 3, getting huge performances from their backcourt trio of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder. They still have a lot of work to do, and are facing essentially another must-win in Game 4.

Game prediction

The Rockets are once again small favorites, and we're going to ride with them in this game. They won the first two by double digits, and should have won Game 3 despite the Thunder getting big games from Paul, SGA and Schroder. They appear to be the better team, and should not only win Game 4, but cover the small number as well. Pick: Rockets -3