Through 3 Quarters

The Houston Rockets were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Rockets lead 103-73.

Houston has been led by power forward Christian Wood, who so far has posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Daniel Theis' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Oklahoma City hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 13 points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-1; Houston 0-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Toyota Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 107-86 to the Utah Jazz. The Thunder were down 83-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 124-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Houston were Christian Wood (16 points) and Eric Gordon (15 points).

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Rockets are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Oklahoma City.

Mar 21, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Houston 112

Feb 03, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 87

Feb 01, 2021 - Houston 136 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Sep 02, 2020 - Houston 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100

Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80

Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114

Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107

Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98

Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108

Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107

Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92

Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111

Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112

Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80

Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102

Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107

Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99

Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113

Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111

Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87

Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125

Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116

Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99

Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103

Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110

Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107

Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108

Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105

Injury Report for Houston

Garrison Mathews: Out (Not Injury Related)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

No Injury Information