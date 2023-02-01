Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 24-26; Houston 12-38

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Thunder haven't won a game against Houston since Nov. 17 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

OKC came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 128-120. Despite the defeat, OKC got a solid performance out of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points and seven assists in addition to three blocks. The contest made it Gilgeous-Alexander's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Houston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Detroit Pistons 117-114. Houston's small forward Eric Gordon filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points and seven assists.

Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 16-8 ATS in away games but only 32-18 all in all.

Houston's victory lifted them to 12-38 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 24-26. Allowing an average of 117.08 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 21 out of their last 38 games against Oklahoma City.