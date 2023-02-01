Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Houston
Current Records: Oklahoma City 24-26; Houston 12-38
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Thunder haven't won a game against Houston since Nov. 17 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
OKC came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 128-120. Despite the defeat, OKC got a solid performance out of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points and seven assists in addition to three blocks. The contest made it Gilgeous-Alexander's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Houston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Detroit Pistons 117-114. Houston's small forward Eric Gordon filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points and seven assists.
Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 16-8 ATS in away games but only 32-18 all in all.
Houston's victory lifted them to 12-38 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 24-26. Allowing an average of 117.08 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 21 out of their last 38 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 26, 2022 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Dec 01, 2021 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 29, 2021 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Nov 17, 2021 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 22, 2021 - Houston 124 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Mar 21, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 03, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 01, 2021 - Houston 136 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Sep 02, 2020 - Houston 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100
- Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114
- Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105