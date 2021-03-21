Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Houston
Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-24; Houston 11-29
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The matchup between Houston and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Rockets falling 113-100. Point guard John Wall (21 points) and shooting guard Victor Oladipo (19 points) were the top scorers for Houston.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-93 punch to the gut against the Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-41. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Rockets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The losses put Houston at 11-29 and the Thunder at 17-24. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Oklahoma City has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 03, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 01, 2021 - Houston 136 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Sep 02, 2020 - Houston 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100
- Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114
- Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105