Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-24; Houston 11-29

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Houston and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Rockets falling 113-100. Point guard John Wall (21 points) and shooting guard Victor Oladipo (19 points) were the top scorers for Houston.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-93 punch to the gut against the Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-41. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Rockets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put Houston at 11-29 and the Thunder at 17-24. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Oklahoma City has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Oklahoma City.