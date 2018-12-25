Rockets vs. Thunder odds, line: Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from Vegas expert on 11-4 run

The Houston Rockets (17-15) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-11) are two of the hotter teams in the NBA right now, with the Rockets winning six of their last seven games and the Thunder taking down four of their last five. However, something will have to give on Christmas Day at 3 p.m. ET as the two Western Conference sides go head-to-head. Houston will host and it is a1.5-point favorite with the total at 221.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds. But before you even think about making your Rockets vs. Thunder picks and predictions, you'll definitely want to see Vegas bookmaker and NBA handicapper Micah Roberts' selections.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has covered the Las Vegas sports betting industry for VegasInsider.com, Gaming Today, and Sporting News.

The veteran NBA handicapper is on a red-hot 11-4 streak on against the spread picks in the NBA, and he's a combined 5-2 on recent picks involving the Rockets or Thunder. That includes the Nuggets to cover as home underdogs against the Thunder on Dec. 14. They went on to win outright 109-98 and anyone who has been following Roberts is way up.

As both teams prepare for what could be a track meet, one thing Roberts has taken into account is the improvement Houston has shown in offensive efficiency. The Rockets have had their struggles this season, which is why they've just now cracked the top eight in the Western Conference standings. However, their 113.5 offensive rating still ranks fourth in the NBA this year and it's clear that this team can still score in bunches for Mike D'Antoni.

Even without Chris Paul (hamstring) against the Spurs on Saturday, the Rockets were able to manage an offensive rating of over 115 by grabbing offensive rebounds on a third of possessions and protecting the basketball. That will be the formula again on Christmas Day, and if they can do that it will give them a great shot at covering the 1.5-point spread.

However, the Thunder certainly won't make things easy on their rivals.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George are both giving the Thunder their typical All-Star level productivity. Then the Thunder are getting enormous contributions from Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder off the bench. In particular, it's Adams that stirs the proverbial drink though.

Adams is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, with half his rebounds coming off the offensive glass. That ability to extend possessions has been crucial for a team that ranks 28th in the NBA in three-point shooting. If Adams can dominate the offensive glass per usual, it would enhance the Thunder's chances of covering on the road significantly.

