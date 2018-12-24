Rockets vs. Thunder odds, line: Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from Vegas legend on 11-4 run

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-11) will be part of the NBA's Christmas Day festivities on Tuesday as they travel to take on the Houston Rockets for a 3 p.m. ET tip. The Rockets (17-15) are 1.5-point favorites at home and the total is set at 221.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds. Both teams are playing well of late, with the Thunder winning four of their past five, and the Rockets winning six of their past seven. So it's going to be a tough call, which is why you'll want to check out the Rockets vs. Thunder picks from former Vegas bookmaker and NBA handicapping extraordinaire Micah Roberts first.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has covered the Las Vegas sports betting industry for VegasInsider.com, Gaming Today, and Sporting News.

The veteran NBA handicapper is on a red-hot 11-4 streak on against the spread picks in the NBA, and he's a combined 5-2 on recent picks involving the Rockets or Thunder. That includes the Nuggets to cover as home underdogs against the Thunder on Dec. 14. They went on to win outright 109-98 and anyone who has been following Roberts is way up.

On Christmas Day, Roberts knows that one big advantage for the Rockets will be the MVP-level play of James Harden during their recent run of success. He's taken his play to the next level recently, especially with Chris Paul (hamstring) sidelined.

The defending MVP has put up strong numbers all season, but the Rockets struggled to an 11-14 start in part because they were out of sync. That culminated in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 6 where Harden only managed 15-6-2 with seven turnovers.

However, in the eight games since he has dominated. Harden has averaged nearly 38 points per game to go along with nearly nine assists and six rebounds per night. That includes back-to-back triple-doubles in wins over the Lakers and Grizzlies and if Harden can put up another giant stat line like that, it will go a long way towards Houston covering.

However, the Thunder certainly won't make things easy on their rivals.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George are both giving the Thunder their typical All-Star level productivity. Then the Thunder are getting enormous contributions from Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder off the bench. In particular, it's Adams that stirs the proverbial drink though.

Adams is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, with half his rebounds coming off the offensive glass. That ability to extend possessions has been crucial for a team that ranks 28th in the NBA in three-point shooting. If Adams can dominate the offensive glass per usual, it would enhance the Thunder's chances of covering on the road significantly.

