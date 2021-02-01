The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are 8-10 overall and 1-6 at home, while Houston is 9-9 overall and 4-5 on the road.

Houston is favored by five points in the latest Thunder vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5.

Thunder vs. Rockets spread: Thunder +5

Thunder vs. Rockets over-under: 223.5 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC lost 147-125 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday. Oklahoma City was down 115-94 at the end of the third quarter. Theo Maledon scored 24 points and hit all six of his attempts from 3-point range, setting a team record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points. Luguentz Dort finished with 10 points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

OKC allowed 76 points in the first half on Friday, the most they have surrendered in any half so far this season. The Thunder have lost four of their past six games. They have won four of the last six meetings with the Rockets. George Hill (thumb) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, 126-112. Christian Wood had 27 points along with nine boards. Houston has won five consecutive games. The Rockets hit 20 3-pointers on 43.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Victor Oladipo scored 20 points.

Houston has won its past two games despite trailing by double digits. The Rockets have used 13 different starting lineups in 18 games. Houston is averaging 117.5 points over its past four games after averaging 104.0 ppg in its previous seven.

How to make Thunder vs. Rockets picks

