Rockets vs. Thunder score, takeaways: Houston holds off OKC despite James Harden's shaky shooting

Houston challenged our preconceived notions about them to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over Oklahoma City

With Russell Westbrook out, the Houston Rockets were supposed to turn into the James Harden show. Instead, they lead their first-round series 2-0 against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of everybody except Harden. Houston's former MVP shot 5 of 16 for a pedestrian (by his standards) 21 points. It didn't matter. Houston won 111-98 over Oklahoma City. Seven Rockets hit double figures in what was an amazingly balanced attack. 

The Thunder now have their backs against the wall, but if they can take anything away from this game, it's that they're onto something with Lu Dort. The rookie, who missed Game 1, took the Harden assignment himself and absolutely flummoxed the NBA's leading scorer. The Thunder need to go back to the drawing board offensively, but if they can continue to contain Harden like this, they'll be able to make this a series. Here are the major takeaways from Houston's win. 

1. The Rockets are disproving everything we thought we knew about them

The assumption entering the postseason was that Houston wins were, broadly, going to rely on three things: 

  • James Harden sorcery 
  • Outshooting their opponents 
  • Winning the foul battle every night 

Well, James Harden was held completely in check in this game. His 5-of-16 shooting line doesn't do justice to his struggles. Three of those shots came in garbage time. While Houston did hit 19 3-pointers, they shot only 33.9 percent behind the arc, worse than Oklahoma City in Game 2. They were dead even in fouls and took one fewer free-throw. 

And it didn't matter. The Rockets won. They won despite their two lead-ball handlers shooting 11-of-36 from the field and 2-of-21 on 3's. But they seven total Rockets reached double figures, and they held Oklahoma City to only 98 points behind their switching defense. Size remains a weakness, but defenses that deflect and strip as often as Houston does will always be problematic for ball-handlers. The Thunder lean on three point guards and even they're having issues with Houston. 

Harden isn't going to struggle every night. Russell Westbrook will be back soon. They'll usually hit a higher percentage of their 3's. We knew all of that already. What we didn't know was whether or not they could win when those things weren't working in their favor. But today was proof. The Rockets can win even when the game isn't played on their terms. They don't need to draw 40 free-throws or get 50 points from Harden. This is a championship-caliber team

2. We're watching a Defensive Player of the Year candidate blossom before our very eyes

James Harden, former MVP, maybe the greatest one-on-one scorer in NBA history, shot 2-of-13 from the field for the first 42 or so minutes of this game. He padded his stats a bit in the final minutes, hitting his final three shots, but that came only after the Thunder removed rookie Lu Dort to boost their offense. Dort locked Harden down for the vast majority of this game, and he did it, essentially, by himself. 

This was Dort's first playoff game. He stared down maybe the best offensive player on Earth and completely locked him down. That should surprise nobody that has watched Dort all season, but the list of rookies that have done anything like this in the postseason is extremely short. Dort is going to be one of the very best defenders in basketball for years to come. Today was his coming out party. 

3. Jeff Green is a point guard now?

Something awfully familiar happened in the late stages of this game. Houston, trailing a Chris Paul-led team, went on a furious run with James Harden on the bench led by a non-shooter. Jeff Green isn't quite as clunky as Josh Smith, but he led Houston's run in a very different way. Yes, he made 3-pointers, but more importantly, Houston allowed him to function essentially as a point guard. 

Houston trailed by three when Harden left the game in the third quarter. They led by 11 when he returned. This isn't likely to be Green's permanent role. Westbrook will eventually return, but it's a nice trick to have in your back pocket. Green's ball-handling for his size has always been a strength, but it's never been weaponized in quite this way. 

@okcthunder via Twitter
August 21, 2020, 12:30 AM
Aug. 20, 2020, 8:30 pm EDT
 
@okcthunder via Twitter
August 20, 2020, 10:12 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 6:12 pm EDT
 
That's a wrap. 111-98 Rockets.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 10:06 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 6:06 pm EDT
 
Review confirms that it was just a bad pass from Green. OKC ball.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 10:00 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 6:00 pm EDT
 
Jeff Green misses that pass by something like 10 feet.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:59 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:59 pm EDT
 
Nice little twisting hook from Gallo there.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:57 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:57 pm EDT
 
Harden stepback likely ices this one. Rockets up 12.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:57 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:57 pm EDT
 
Harden hasn't missed a shot since Dort left the game.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:56 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:56 pm EDT
 
Sure enough, someone other than Dort defends Harden, and he scores.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:53 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:53 pm EDT
 
Even the stepback isn't working for Harden against Dort.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:47 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:47 pm EDT
 
Jeff Green giving us some serious Josh Smith flashbacks today.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:46 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:46 pm EDT
 
Dort again! It only cuts the lead to 11, but Dort developing a consistent shot would be so huge for the Thunder.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:46 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:46 pm EDT
 
Harden is back in the game. Rockets going for the kill.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:43 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:43 pm EDT
 
Jeff Green! The lead is up to 10 with Harden on the bench!

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:41 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:41 pm EDT
 
Let's appreciate that Danuel House euro-step. It ultimately ended with a score off of an offensive rebound, so it may not have been entirely necessary, but still gorgeous.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:41 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:41 pm EDT
 
Rockets back on top following the Danuel House 3. All with Harden on the bench.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:40 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:40 pm EDT
 
Tie game after the Jeff Green 3.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:35 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:35 pm EDT
 
Tough break for Schroder there on that roll.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:35 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:35 pm EDT
 
@okcthunder via Twitter
August 20, 2020, 9:33 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:33 pm EDT
 
Great transition ball-movement off of that Rivers deflection.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:27 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:27 pm EDT
 
Gallo shoots right over House. One of the most issues with Houston's size.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:26 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:26 pm EDT
 
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking over this game, but Houston's shooting is keeping them in it. OKC leads by 2.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:25 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:25 pm EDT
 
@okcthunder via Twitter
August 20, 2020, 9:25 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:25 pm EDT
 
Those are the points Houston gives up. Easy putback for Noel.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:24 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:24 pm EDT
 
Nice little glide there by Jeff Green to stop the bleeding.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:23 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:23 pm EDT
 
And just like that, OKC has the lead again after three straight 3-pointers. Basketball is a game of runs.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:21 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:21 pm EDT
 
Lu Dort! Finally hits a 3. Huge for OKC.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:20 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:20 pm EDT
 
Finally. After six (SIX!) scoreless minutes, the Thunder finally put points on the board.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:20 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:20 pm EDT
 
Rockets make no passes easy. Covington won't even let the Thunder make entry passes without a swipe.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:19 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Gorgeous pass for Harden. He's making up for his lack of scoring with some killer passing.

Sam Quinn
August 20, 2020, 9:17 PM
Aug. 20, 2020, 5:17 pm EDT
