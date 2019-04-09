Rockets vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
The Western Conference rivals are set to do battle
Two Western Conference playoff teams will go head-to-head when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Entering the match-up, the Rockets sit at third in the West, while the Thunder occupy the sixth spot.
The meeting between the two teams is the fourth - and final - of the regular season. The Thunder have won two of the previous three meetings, so they can take the season series with a win, while the Rockets will tie the series at 2-2 with a victory.
How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Rockets -2
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Rockets: After a shaky start to the 2018-19 campaign, the Rockets have climbed all the way up to third in the West and with just two days left in the regular season they could still potentially move up to second. In order to do that though, they have to win, so the game against Oklahoma City isn't a throwaway for Houston.
Thunder: Though the Thunder sit in sixth place in the standings entering Tuesday night, they're only a half game out of the eight spot - and a first round match-up with the defending champion Golden State Warriors; something they would probably like to avoid. So, like the Rockets, the Thunder still have something to play for at this late point in the season.
Game prediction, pick
The Rockets are taking this game pretty seriously.
"It's big for us," Rockets All-Star guard James Harden said of the game. "But we've been playing well so it'll be great to end the season the right way."
The Rockets (8-2 over their last 10 games) have also been playing better basketball recently than the Thunder (5-5 over that same span). With those factors considered, the Rockets (-2) are the smart pick in this one.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics vs. Wizards odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Celtics vs. Wizards 10,000 times.
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Jazz
There's playoff seeding on the line when the Denver Nuggets take on the Utah Jazz
-
Giannis turns down 'Space Jam 2' role
This comes on the heels of a report suggesting LeBron is struggling to recruit costars
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
Based on the changes to the lottery system this season, the worst three teams will get an equal...
-
Reflecting on Dirk's legacy in Dallas
Ahead of what is likely his final home game, Nowitzki's peers reflect on their favorite memories...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 9
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...