Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds: 2018 NBA playoffs Game 2 picks from dialed-in expert who's 27-12

The Minnesota Timberwolves executed a solid game plan and did enough to stay close to the high-powered Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series. But behind MVP front-runner James Harden, Houston made enough plays to post a 104-101 victory.

Eighth-seeded Minnesota is looking for an even better effort in Game 2 on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET) if it wishes to avoid a 2-0 deficit to top-seeded Houston.

The high-powered Rockets are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is set at 214.5.

Oh knows Minnesota took the edge off Houston's preferred frenetic pace and showed enough resistance on defense to help keep Game 1 close until the finish.

The Rockets shot 47 percent from the field and had only two players other than Harden, who had a game-high 44 points, score in double-figures. Clint Capela had 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Chris Paul scored 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting with six turnovers.

Minnesota held Houston to 13 fast-break points and won the rebounding battle 53-48.

The Timberwolves also were quietly efficient on the offensive end despite shooting 43.8 percent from the field. They got to the free-throw line 28 times, converting 23, and had 22 assists on 35 field goals (compared to 15 for Houston on 39 field goals).

Minnesota stayed within a possession or two most of the second half before Houston went on a 9-0 run for a 94-86 lead. The Timberwolves fought to close the gap until the final horn when Jimmy Butler's 3-pointer to force overtime came up short.

In order to have a chance in Game 2, the Timberwolves will need a better effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, while again trying to ward off the onslaught from Harden and company.

