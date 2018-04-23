Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, Game 4: 2018 NBA playoffs picks from expert on 21-10 roll

The eighth-seeded Timberwolves made a playoff statement Saturday by rolling the No. 1 Rockets. They can tie the series 2-2 when the teams face off for Game 4 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets are favored by 5.5, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5.

The Rockets had won all six meetings on the season before getting humbled 121-105 on Saturday. With the teams meeting again in Minneapolis, where the Wolves have a stellar 31-11 record, you need to see what data scientist Stephen Oh is picking.

When it comes to picking the Rockets, he has it figured out. Oh is an incredible 21-10 against the spread picking Rockets games. That includes taking Minnesota (+5) on Saturday.

Oh has identified a critical trend using his advanced computer model for Monday's matchup.

Oh knows the Wolves proved they belonged Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a nonfactor in the opening two losses, went for 18 points and 16 rebounds, Jimmy Butler scored 28 and Jeff Teague had 23 points and eight assists in the big win.

Towns and Butler might be the stars, but Teague and Andrew Wiggins have been the steadying force this series. Wiggins is averaging 17 points on 53.3 percent shooting and Teague is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Houston, led by James Harden and Chris Paul, had the NBA's top record, but when they crash, they crash hard. In victories this season, they're averaging 115 points on 47 percent shooting, while allowing just 101.8 points.

But in Houston's losses, they've averaging 12.3 fewer points while allowing 10 more points per game. Their shooting falls to 42.1 percent in losses, while opponents are shooting nearly 50 percent (49.6). The Wolves shot 50 percent Saturday.

Have the Timberwolves found a successful formula to take into the rest of the series, or will the Rockets bounce back in a big way, cover the slim spread and take a 3-1 series led back to Houston?