Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Timberwolves and Rockets.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Toyota Center. Houston is 39-24 overall and 21-10 at home, while Minnesota is 19-44 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Rockets have lost four straight games. The Timberwolves have lost seven of their past 10. Houston is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, and the over-under is set at 246.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Rockets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 21 a blistering 51-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Rockets:
- Rockets vs. Timberwolves spread: Rockets -12.5
- Rockets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 246.5 points
- Rockets vs. Timberwolves money line: Houston -727, Minnesota +586
What you need to know about the Rockets
The Rockets took a devastating 126-106 defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already at 71-46. Robert Covington had a tough game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Houston trailed by as many as 32 points. The Rockets are shooting 29.1 percent from the field during their four-game losing streak. They have also averaged 15 turnovers during that span.
What you need to know about the Timberwolves
The Timberwolves lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 120-107 at home. The top scorers for Minnesota were Malik Beasley (21 points) and D'Angelo Russell (19 points).
Tuesday's matchup is the first on a six-game road trip for Minnesota. Three games will be against playoff teams and two will be against other teams in postseason contention.
How to make Rockets vs. Timberwolves picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Rockets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Rockets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
