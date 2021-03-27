The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Minnesota is 11-34 overall and 6-16 at home, while Houston is 12-32 overall and 6-16 on the road. The Timberwolves ended a five-game winning streak in the series between the teams with a win on Friday.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets spread: Timberwolves -4

Timberwolves vs. Rockets over-under: 229 points

Timberwolves vs. Rockets money line: Minnesota -175 Houston +155

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

In the first of two consecutive games between the teams on Friday, the Timberwolves topped the Rockets, 107-101. Minnesota scored the final 22 points of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists, and Juancho Hernangomez had 19 points along with nine boards off the bench. Towns scored 14 points during the closing run.

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. The Timberwolves went down by as many as 19 points before surging for the victory. It was just the fourth Minnesota win in 15 games under Chris Finch. Malik Beasley is eligible to return from a 12-game suspension on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston has lost 22 of its past 23 games. John Wall had 14 points and a season-high 15 assists on Friday. Christian Wood scored 24 points. Ben McLemore scored 21 points on a season-high seven three pointers. Houston did not score in the final 7:31 of the game and missed 19 of 22 shots from the field in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Porter Jr. (quadriceps) did not play on Friday. He is expected to play Saturday. Danuel House (personal) was unavailable on Friday and isn't expected to play in thi matchup. Kelly Olynyk, who was acquired in a trade with Miami on Thursday, was inactive.

