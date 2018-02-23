Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds: NBA picks from expert who is 15-6 on Houston games

Riding a 10-game win streak, the NBA-best Rockets resume play at 8 p.m. ET Friday when they host the up-and-coming Timberwolves on national TV. This could be a second-round playoff preview: Currently, Houston holds the No. 1 seed and Minnesota the No. 4 in the Western Conference.



Sportsbooks opened Houston as a 7.5-point favorite; now the Rockets are laying 8.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5.



Oh knows the Rockets (44-13) have dominated this series, winning four in a row and nine of 10. That includes a convincing win in Minneapolis right before the All-Star break. In that 126-108 victory, Houston buried 10 three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone and easily covered the 3.5-point spread.



The Rockets have hit 45.3 percent from deep in two wins over Minnesota this season.



After adding Joe Johnson and getting Trevor Ariza back from injury, the Rockets are embarrassingly deep. NBA leading scorer James Harden (31.3 ppg, 9.0 apg) paces seven Rockets who average double-figures.



But the T-Wolves (36-25) are loaded too, led by Karl-Anthony Towns (20.2 ppg, 12.1 rpg), Jimmy Butler (22.4 ppg) and Andrew Wiggins (17.5 ppg). And they're refreshed following a break they desperately needed; Minnesota played more games before the break than any other team.



Tom Thibodeau's team certainly won't be intimidated going into Toyota Center. The T-Wolves have covered five of their past six visits.



