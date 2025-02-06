A Western Conference showdown is set to take place when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Timberwolves have dominated this series in recent years, winning 11 of the past 13 meetings against the Rockets. However, Houston enters Thursday's bout with a 32-18 overall record, but the Rockets are just 1-4 in their past five games.

Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. See all the latest Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds, expert picks, and predictions here.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Timberwolves. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Rockets:

Top Rockets vs. Timberwolves picks

For Timberwolves vs. Rockets, SportsLine's model is backing the Rockets to secure a 107-103 victory on the road. The model has taken into account that Houston has lost its last three road games, however, the Rockets still have great road splits. Houston is 17-10 straight-up and against the spread on the road this season with a +5 point differential in away games.

Despite the Timberwolves covering as 11.5-point favorites against the Bulls at home last night, Minnesota isn't that much better at home versus on the road. The Timberwolves are 13-12 straight-up and 6-18 against the spread on their home floor with a +4 point differential at the Target Center. The model also notes that the Timberwolves could be dealing with fatigue as this is their third game in four days and their fourth game in the past six days. That's a big reason why the model has the Rockets winning outright in 60% of simulations.

The model is also high on Rockets forward Amen Thompson to go Over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists at -120 odds (risk $120 to win $100). The model is projecting Thompson will finish with 31.7 points + rebounds + assists against the Timberwolves. Thompson is a versatile player and with Fred VanVleet out basically the last three games, he's taken over point guard duties and has racked up 26 assists in those three contests. The model is banking that his increased usage will continue with VanVleet out again. Thompson is averaging 34.1 P+R+A and has gone over this projected total (29.5) five times over his last eight games. See all of the model's NBA player props for Rockets vs. Timberwolves right here.

The model projects a 107-103 win for the Rockets as they cover the spread 59% of the time and the Under hits in 56% of simulations. Get more NBA picks for every game tonight at SportsLine.

Projected final score: Rockets 107, Timberwolves 103

