Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Rockets and Timberwolves meet up for an intriguing Western Conference showdown
The Rockets (55-14) and Timberwolves (40-30) are in two very different situations. The Rockets are comfortably trying to maintain their playoff position while Minnesota is just trying to stay in the playoff race. This could have a big impact on on how Sunday's game plays out.
The Wolves are on a second night of a back-to-back. They just had a horrendous loss to the Spurs and will need to play far better if they're going to knock off the team with the best record in the NBA. The Rockets are also on a back-to-back, but they're coming off a win and have won four in a row. Long winning streaks are nothing new for Houston.
How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- Date: Sunday, March 18
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Rockets have been far and away the NBA's best team this season. James Harden appears to be running away with the MVP award and any small step backward is immediately met by five steps forward. Their dominance and consistency is something to be marveled at.
That consistency is something the Wolves are striving for. Minnesota is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004. A losing streak could push the Wolves out of the playoffs with how close the race is right now. Minnesota is only two games ahead of ninth place.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, if the Rockets play like the best team in the league, then this should be a win for Houston. Minnesota just doesn't have the defense to keep up with the Houston offense.
