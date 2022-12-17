Who's Playing

Portland @ Houston

Current Records: Portland 16-13; Houston 9-19

What to Know

This Saturday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.36 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Toyota Center. The Rockets and Portland are even-steven over their past 26 head-to-heads (13-13).

Houston was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 111-108 to the Miami Heat. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kevin Porter, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Rip City as they lost 130-110 to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Portland was down 110-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Portland back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Rockets, who are 13-12-3 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.90

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Portland both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.