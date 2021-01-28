Who's Playing

Portland @ Houston

Current Records: Portland 9-7; Houston 7-9

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Portland Trail Blazers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 18 of 2019. Houston will play host again and welcome Portland to Toyota Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. If the contest is anything like the Trail Blazers' 128-126 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Houston and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 107-88 victory at home. Houston can attribute much of their success to center DeMarcus Cousins, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards in addition to five steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Boogie has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Portland had to settle for a 125-122 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Despite their loss, the Trail Blazers got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 22 rebounds and 13 points, was the best among equals.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston's win lifted them to 7-9 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 9-7. Allowing an average of 116.25 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 19 games against Portland.