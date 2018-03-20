Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Trail Blazers (44-26) have won 13 games in a row and will be looking to push that streak to 14 when they take on the league-leading Rockets (56-14) at home in a game that should be nothing short of fun. The Blazers are the hottest team in the NBA right now and they're taking on the league's best team.

Both teams are fully rested and coming in on winning streaks. They're for the most part healthy and have been playing excellent basketball up to this point.

How to watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers



Date: Tuesday, March 20



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon



TV: TNT



Streaming: watchTNT

watchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds:

Analysis: The Trail Blazers have won 13 games in a row. The Rockets have been the NBA's best team all season. These two will now meet up in a really exciting late season matchup. Portland doesn't really have a chance at catching Houston in the playoff race, but it could make a huge statement with a win at home.

The Rockets don't have anything else to prove this season, but James Harden is on a quest for MVP and his revamped team has been on a mission all season long. If Houston takes this late-season matchup seriously, it should be a fantastic game and a potential playoff preview.

The Rockets are the definite favorites going in. They've been so great for so long while the Blazers' run has mainly taken place in the latter half of the season. However, Damian Lillard and Co. have been so good that it's hard to not think this game will come down to the wire.