Rockets vs. Warriors: Clint Capela meets Andre Iguodala at the rim with incredible two-handed block
Iguodala went strong to the rim, but Capela had other ideas
Clint Capela has had a bit of a rough series against the Golden State Warriors, but the Houston Rockets' big man is still playing hard. And late in the first quarter of Game 3 on Saturday night, he got himself on the highlight reel with one of the best blocks submitted by anyone all season long, let alone the playoffs.
With just under a minute to play in the opening frame, Andre Iguodala took a pass from Steph Curry and dropped the ball into Draymond Green in the post. He then cut to the basket and got the ball back from Green on the give-and-go and exploded to the rim. Capela rotated over to meet him though and went straight up to deny the veteran.
It was an incredible play live, but the replays really do it justice. In slow-motion, you can see how Capela went up and rejected Iguodala with both hands.
This was truly meeting someone at the rim. It just doesn't get much better than a super clean block on a legitimate poster attempt.
While they can't expect plays like that every night, the Rockets will need Capela to continue to step up as this series moves forward. Otherwise, they may be going home early once again.
