Rockets vs. Warriors Game 7: What Houston needs to do to have a chance with Chris Paul questionable

The Rockets had the Warriors where they wanted them in Game 6. They had a 3-2 series lead, a 10-point halftime lead and the defending champions trying to match them on isolation plays at the brink of elimination.

Then the second half started, and soon after, the Warriors blew the game wide open. That could have been Houston's best shot at winning the series, but the Rockets have responded to every loss in this postseason with a win. They've pushed the Warriors about as far as they can and have a legitimate shot at winning the series Monday (9 p.m. ET, TNT). Still, the odds are against them; they may have to win without Chris Paul, their superstar point guard who is a game-time decision with a hamstring strain.

Here's what they need to do to make that happen.

Use James Harden's passing

The most obvious piece of advice you can give the Rockets right now is to get out in transition. They had been top-10 in the NBA in possessions per game for five years before this season, when adding Paul allowed them to tighten their halfcourt sets. However, Golden State is known for limiting opponents' opportunities in transition by getting back quickly.

In the first half of Game 6, the Rockets were slicing the Warriors' defense up with their transition opportunities. This was especially true of Harden, the frontrunner for MVP. Harden is incredible at finding the open man in the perfect place. Get him out in transition, and he becomes unstoppable.

However, the Warriors' defense rarely gives up open transition opportunities like this. The way the Rockets can respond to this is by sticking with their normal offense, finding the mismatch and exploiting it. What they don't always need to do though is attack that mismatch off the dribble and expect the player with the ball to score.

Harden is a great example. Typically he finds a mismatch and then either attacks the rim or uses his step-back jumper to score. He's efficient on those plays, but he could do more with passing on those plays. Watch him use his step to draw in the defense and then hit P.J. Tucker on the opposite corner for a 3-pointer.

This is Harden at his best. This is the Rockets at their best. It doesn't feel like a coincidence that the Rockets led by 10 when Harden dished out seven assists in the first half. He only had two in the second half.

Stay fresh for the fourth

The Warriors tend to destroy teams in the third quarter. The Rockets therefore have tried to counterpunch by keeping premium lineups out there for it. But with Paul out, that thinking led Mike D'Antoni to playing Harden for the entire third quarter in Game 6.

The problem for Houston was that it struggled to score even with Harden on the floor in the third quarter. Then, when the fourth quarter came along, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson buried a tired Rockets lineup.

Steph Curry wanted to go back to Houston, pouring in 29 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB, 3 BLK in a big Game 6 to force GAME 7 Monday night!#NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/vGxhOGzvFg — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2018

The Rockets have come back from deficits before in this series, but they came out flat in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and got outscored 17-2 in the opening six minutes. They claim it had nothing to do with being tired, but it was hard to not see a problem with players like Joe Johnson and Ryan Anderson taking the floor as Curry danced on everybody. Houston was only down 84-77 entering the final frame, but key players like P.J. Tucker and Harden had to rest. This just gave Golden State time to expand the lead even further.

If the Rockets are going to continue this short rotation then they need to find a better time to get their players rest. It can't be at the most crucial point of the game against a team that can end everything in a flash. Curry and Thompson shot well the entire second half, but they ended any chance at a comeback in those first six minutes.

Force Kevin Durant to win the game

Durant is arguably the second-best player in the NBA. He can shoot from anywhere on the floor and has an unblockable jumpshot. Why would any team in its right mind let him shoot even more? Because it's actually worked so far.

Durant finished Game 6 with 23 points, but the majority of those points came on free throws. He shot a miserable 6-for-17 from the floor. He's probably not going to shoot that poorly again, but the real problem with Durant in this series has been how he can bring down the Warriors offense as a whole.

The Warriors are better off because they have Durant, but his fit with Golden State is awkward at times. The free-flowing offense that's built around Curry and Thompson doesn't always work with the more methodical and isolation-heavy Durant. The Warriors can get a mismatch on the switch and attack just like Houston does, but it hasn't proven to be as effective.

In Game 6, the Warriors tried to attack Houston with isolation and a heavy diet of Durant shots. It didn't work. When Thompson and Curry took over in the second half, the game completely changed. The Rockets want Durant shooting it, and they want him dominating the ball. It slows the Warriors' offense down while making them more predictable, and that favors the Rockets' defense.

There's no guarantee that if the Rockets do all of this they can still win Game 7. Beating the Warriors is difficult and there's no real formula. It requires almost perfect basketball, but the Rockets have found success in this series and should have some ideas as to how to attack Golden State. They've responded to adversity at every turn in this series, and there's no reason to think they can't do so again in Game 7.