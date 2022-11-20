Who's Playing

Golden State @ Houston

Current Records: Golden State 7-9; Houston 3-13

What to Know

This Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.25 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Warriors netted a 111-101 win over the New York Knicks this past Friday. The top scorer for the Dubs was point guard Stephen Curry (24 points).

Meanwhile, the Rockets came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 99-91. Houston was up 25-10 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Eric Gordon, who had 24 points in addition to six boards. Gordon had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Gordon's points were the most he has had all year.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Houston's defeat took them down to 3-13 while Golden State's victory pulled them up to 7-9. Stephen Curry will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes along with six rebounds this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Houston's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 41 games against Houston.